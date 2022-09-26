Third victory in row too big an ask for Peebles

Peebles on the attack against Preston Lodge in East Lothian on Saturday (Pic: Erica Guiney)

The Borderers went into that match hoping for a third win on the spin at Pennypit Park in Prestonpans but ended up being leapfrogged by their hosts and with only an unconverted David Collins try to show for their efforts.

They now sit fifth in the table with nine points from three games ahead of a visit from Newton Stewart, one place and one point better off than them after a 47-5 home victory against Lasswade at the weekend, this coming Saturday for a game kicking off at 3pm.

Looking back at Saturday’s loss in East Lothian, head coach Iain Chisholm told Borders Rugby TV: “It wasn’t a great day at the office for us at Preston Lodge.

“The final score was 32-5 to them and that probably flattered us if I’m honest.

“We just really didn’t look like ourselves. Our play was slow, our ability to organise was slow and Preston Lodge probably did to us what we wanted to do to them – play a multi-phase, multi-pass game.

“We struggled out on the edge as we had a really young back-line and both centres out from the week before and we lost Hamish Barber pretty early on.

“We’re a fit side and I back our ability to grow into a game, but when you give the opposition a 20-point lead, it’s always going to be difficult.