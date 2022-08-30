'There are loads of positives to take' - Jed-Forest head coach Andrew Brown upbeat despite opening day league loss at Currie Chieftains
A tough start to the league campaign for Jed-Forest saw them lose three converted tries in the first half hour in Saturday’s Tennent’s Premiership opener at Currie Chieftains.
But, after that trio of scores from Greg Cannie, Sean Fisher and Archie McLean, the Borders side’s Rory Marshall scored their opening try from a Dom Buckley pass.
Chieftains then went 28-7 ahead at half-time when Kody McGovern went over and this score was again converted.
Into the second half and the hosts scored a fine try after a move which spanned the length of the field, James McCaig scoring after set-up play involving Cannie and Rhys Davies.
Now leading 35-7 after the subsequent conversion, Currie were soon 38 points ahead thanks to McGovern’s second and third tries of the afternoon.
Paulo Ferreira then scored a try in the corner for the away side after burrowing his way though a mass of bodies, bringing it to 45-12 with around 10 minutes remaining.
Currie’s final converted score came from Gregor Nelson.
Jed head coach Andrew Brown told Borders Rugby TV: “Currie are obviously a well-drilled team and they have a great depth in quality.
"But there are loads of positives to take from the game although the scoreboard maybe doesn’t say.
"I thou ght we were definitely dominant in the pack and at contact time. We are starting afresh, this is new for everybody at the club.
"If we can iron out the wee mistakes we can definitely get better.”
Jed-Forest’s second quest for league points is at home to Hawick this Saturday.