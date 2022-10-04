'Thanks to our defence we saw the game out' - Berwick captain Jack Webster delighted with win at Lasswade
Berwick Rugby Club survived a second-half fightback by hosts Lasswade to dig out an 18-17 success in Saturday’s Tennent’s National League division two encounter.
Tries by Ryan Wilson and Jim Thompson – the first of which was converted by skipper Jack Webster – put Berwick 12-0 up at half-time.
Although Lasswade scored a converted try early in the second-half, a Webster penalty into the wind put Berwick 15-7 ahead.
A penalty for the hosts reduced the lead to five points for Berwick who were under considerable pressure.
Although the hosts then scored a converted try to go 17-15 up, Berwick snatched victory with a late Webster penalty.
“We’re delighted with that performance,” Webster told Borders Rugby TV. “Lasswade’s always a difficult place to go. We were playing with the wind in the first half and it really felt like a three or four score wind.
"So we were a bit disappointed to go in only 12-0 up at half-time. We had two or three clear cut chances that we couldn’t finish, which probably made the second-half a bit more difficult than it should have been.
"Lasswade came out strongly in the second-half using the wind to their advantage and although they got a couple of scores I felt like we played the conditions really well, showing good control to keep the ball tight when we needed while still threatening in the backs.
"We managed to add a couple of penalties in the second-half and thanks to our defence we were able to see the game out.
"Euan Thompson was named man of the match but it was a real team performance and everyone fronted up.”
Berwick, eighth with nine points from three games, have a home league derby against Peebles this Saturday which kicks off at 3pm.