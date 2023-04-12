Switch of venue for Hawick’s rugby Scottish cup semi-final versus Glasgow Hawks

Hawick beating Glasgow Hawks 39-21 away in February (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

The two Tennent’s Premiership sides’ last-four tie, kicking off at 3pm, has been moved from the Glaswegians’ Balgray Stadium to Tennent’s National League Division 3 outfit Hillhead Jordanhill’s Hughenden ground at Hyndland as its 6,000 capacity is twice that of Hawks’ home.

The winners of that game will play either Ayr or Marr at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Matty Douglas’s Greens beat Hawks home and away in the league this season on their way to claiming the premiership title, by 29-12 at Mansfield Park in October and 39-21 in Glasgow in February.