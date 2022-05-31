Stuart Johnson replaces Fraser Thomson as head coach at Gala ahead of next rugby season

New Gala head coach Stuart Johnson (Photo: Gala RFC)

Johnson, previously an assistant coach, replaces Fraser Thomson.

Ex-Melrose and Southern Knights full-back Thomson had been head coach at the Galashiels club since summer 2020 but has now stepped down due to work commitments, the same reason cited by Johnson for quitting Hawick in July last year.

Craig Jackson, another former Southern Knights and Melrose player, has been appointed as backs coach after starting helping out in that role towards the end of the last Tennent’s National League Division 1 season, joining Euan Dods in a coaching team overseen by director of rugby Bill Noble.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser Thomson in action for Melrose during his playing days (Photo: Douglas Hardie)

Liam Scott takes over as first-team captain for next season after regularly standing in for Rex Jeffrey during injury-enforced absences last campaign.

A spokesperson for the Netherdale club said: “Gala had a successful season after returning from the pandemic-induced lockdowns of 2020/21.

“Our new rugby and coaching team successfully put into practice their knowledge and methods.

“We would love to keep them all together for the coming season but life and work sometimes interfere.

“We are going to have to say au revoir to Fraser and thank him for putting in place the culture and structure which has helped us to get here. Unfortunately, he cannot commit as fully as the role requires and has therefore had to take the difficult decision to step away from his role as head coach.