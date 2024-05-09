Southern Knights beating Ayrshire Bulls 29-20 at Millbrae in Ayr in January 2020, thanks to tries from Neil Irvine-Hess, Conor Young and Ciaran Whyte (Photo: George McMillan)

Fosroc Super Series Sprint table-toppers Ayrshire Bulls are undefeated since November and haven’t lost to Southern Knights at home for over four years or at all for almost three, so the Borderers will have to be at the top of their game to avoid their seventh defeat on the bounce against them a week on Saturday, May 18, warns their attack coach, Scott Wight.

That trip west to Alloway, near Ayr, is Knights’ fourth fixture of their current and final campaign – following losses to Edinburgh A by 54-19 last month and Watsonians by 24-14 this month and a 34-17 win against Boroughmuir Bears in April, all at home at Melrose’s Greenyards – and it kicks off at 3pm.

They go into it sitting fifth in the table tied on five points with fourth-placed Stirling Wolves and sixth-placed Boroughmuir Bears, ten points and four places worse off than their hosts at Millbrae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking ahead to going up against Bulls, unbeaten since losing out by 29-19 to Stirling in last year’s Fosroc Super Series Championship play-off final in Edinburgh in November, Wight said: “In terms of Super6, they’ve always been at or near the top. They get so many things right.

Christian Townsend tackling Nyle Godsmark during Southern Knights' 22-20 win against Ayrshire Bulls at Melrose's Greenyards in August 2021, thanks to tries from Godsmark and Jacob Henry (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

“We fully appreciate how tough it’s going to be.

“Obviously they’re undefeated so it’ll be really difficult.

“We’re going to have to look at a few different things.

“We’ve been looking at ourselves pretty hard on the back of Saturday against Watsonians.

Southern Knights losing 28-0 to Ayrshire Bulls the last time the two sides met, last October on the road at Millbrae (Photo: George McMillan)

“When you go over to Ayrshire Bulls, you can’t afford to make many – well, any – mistakes.

“We know we’ve got to perform to the best of our ability to have any chance of winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve got a huge amount of firepower, they’re good up front and they’ve got backs that can play a good brand of rugby, but predominantly they’re driven by their set-piece. They’re really efficient at what they do in terms of lineouts and scrums.

“Pat MacArthur has built up a great group of players around him and they get so much right.

“They’re a well-supported club and they always perform well at home. It’s very rare that they have an off week at home.

“We know it’s going to be difficult and we know we’ve got to go over there and fully front up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can get parity up front, hopefully we’ll have a chance.”

Knights are looking to learn from the mistakes that gifted head-starts of 21-0 to Watsonians and Edinburgh and 10-0 to Boroughmuir in their three games to date and having a weekend off will help them tackle that, reckons Wight.

“We didn’t start at all well against Watsonians,” he admitted. “The first four times we had opportunities with the ball, we made mistakes.

“We’ve looked at that and we’ve spoken about it in detail.

“Having a weekend off has probably come at quite a good time for us as we physically took a bit of a battering in week one against Edinburgh A, then we hit a bit of a high against Boroughmuir, then we just didn’t perform at all against Watsonians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The break’s good as we can really look at ourselves and will have fitted in four sessions before we go to Ayr so we can nail a game-plan to take there and hopefully we can execute it on the day.”

Knights last won at Millbrae in January 2020, by 29-20 in what was then the Super6, with Rob Chrystie as head coach, thanks to tries from Neil Irvine-Hess, Conor Young and Ciaran Whyte.

They’ve only beaten them once since, by 22-20 at home in August 2021 in the championship, also with Chrystie in charge, their tries that day being scored by Nyle Godsmark and Jacob Henry.