Southern Knights urged by head coach Rob Chrystie to keep up winning ways shown against Stirling County at this weekend's Super6 final

Southern Knights vice-captain Grant Sheills with the Fosroc Super6 trophy at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh ahead of Sunday's final there (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Until then, Stirling County had been the only side in the tournament the Borderers hadn’t beaten, having managed to hold them to a 24-all draw up at Bridgehaugh in the opening game of the season at the end of July, but they never looked likely to repeat that feat at the Greenyards in Melrose.

That win sent the Knights back to the top of the Super6 table with 36 points from 10 games, five clear of second-placed Ayrshire Bulls following their 43-14 defeat by Watsonians on Sunday.

Chrystie says he’s unconcerned about topping the table again and nor is he taking any heart from Bulls’ loss, however, as it will be what happens at this weekend’s final against the South Ayrshire side that defines their seasons, he says.

Southern Knights head coach Rob Chrystie at Friday's Super6 game against Stirling County at Melrose (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

“Friday night was a good night,” he said. “It was great to get a good performance so we can build into the final.

“It was a bit of a funny one as we already knew we were in the final so I wasn’t sure how the boys would approach it, but they played really well. I was really pleased by the performance they put in and the way they approached it.

“Stirling County can be a dangerous side and they play a lot of rugby so it was a really good test for us. This weekend’s going to be completely different, though.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s final at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, kicking off at 1.30pm, the 43-year-old said: “If we play as well as we can and are accurate, I know what we can do. If we don’t and they hit their straps, it could go wrong.

Southern Knights vice-captain Grant Sheills with Ayrshire Bulls skipper Jordan Lenac at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh ahead of Sunday's Fosroc Super6 play-off final (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

“I’ve been in enough finals and play-offs to know that it’s the side that takes their chances that wins and hopefully that will be us.”

Against Stirling, Scotland under-20 cap Jacob Henry helped the Knights build up a 17-0 interval advantage with two first-half tries, and the hosts’ other first-half try was supplied by Fraser Renwick.

Second-half tries from flanker Ruaridh Knott and replacements Russell Anderson and Shaun Gunn made it six touchdowns for the Knights, three of them converted by Jason Baggott.

Man-of-the-match Jacob Henry in action for Southern Knights against Stirling County on Friday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)