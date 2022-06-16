Southern Knights to kick off next Fosroc Super6 Championship rugby season at home to Watsonians

Watsonians beating Southern Knights 29-20 in the FOSROC Super6 Sprint Series at the Greenyards in Melrose in April (Photo: Simon Wootton/SNS Group/SRU)

A fixture schedule for the next campaign is out now and it sees the Edinburgh side heading down the A68 to take on head coach Bruce Ruthven’s side at the Greenyards in Melrose on Saturday, August 6, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

The Borderers, managed by Rob Chrystie at that time, won the equivalent fixture last championship season 25-8 in mid-September after losing the reverse one at Myreside Stadium 32-21 at the end of the month before.

The Knights ended that campaign top of the table, with 36 points from 10 games, though they then went on to lose 2021’s play-off final 26-16 against runners-up Ayrshire Bulls in Edinburgh, and Watsonians finished third, on 28 points.

Since then, they’ve met in the Fosroc Super6 Sprint Series at the Greenyards in April, with head coach Fergus Pringle’s visitors prevailing 29-20 that time round.

Nathan Chamberlain and Billy Wara scored tries for the Knights in that game, with the former adding two conversions and two penalties.

Ryan Daly, Murray Scott and Cal Davies touched down for Watsonians, also awarded a penalty try, and former Knight Jason Baggott contributed two conversions and a penalty.

Watsonians ended up topping the series table with 31 points from seven games and the Knights finished bottom of the pile with five points.

The Borderers are also at home for their second fixture of next championship season, on Friday, August 12, against Boroughmuir Bears, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Their first away games is on Friday, August 19, at Stirling County, again kicking off at 7.45pm.

They’re away again on Saturday, August 27, in Edinburgh to take on Boroughmuir Bears at 2pm.

Saturday, September 3, sees them back on home turf against Ayrshire Bulls at 1pm.

Another home fixture follows on Friday, September 16, against Heriot’s, the only side they beat in the recent sprint series, at 7.45pm.

They head west on Saturday, September 24, to play Ayrshire Bulls at 5pm, then north on Saturdays, October 1 and 8, to Watsonians and Heriot’s respectively for matches kicking off at 5pm

The last day of the regular season – Saturday, October 15 – sees them hosting Stirling County at 1pm.

Play-off semi-finals follow on Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22, with the final taking place the weekend after.

All 10 Friday night games will be televised live on FreeSports, as well as a semi-final and the play-off final.