Southern Knights’ Super6 home game against Ayrshire Bulls scrapped and away fixture to count double

Southern Knights head coach Bruce Ruthven ahead of their 31-21 defeat by Heriot's at the Greenyards in Melrose last Friday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

The Knights were originally due to host the South Ayrshire side at the Greenyards in Melrose on Saturday, September 3, but that was put back a week to allow the Bulls to play a pre-season friendly against Glasgow Warriors instead.

That rescheduled round-five game was then called off too following the blanket fixture list wipeout announced by the Scottish Rugby Union following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, and it’s now been scrapped altogether.

Instead, tomorrow’s round-seven match between the Borders and the Bulls at the latter’s Millbrae home ground at Alloway, near Ayr, is to count double, meaning that a win will be worth eight or ten points rather than four or five.

Liam McNamara on the ball for Ayrshire Bulls during their Fosroc Super6 Sprint Series match versus Southern Knights at the Greenyards in Melrose in May (Photo by Bruce White/SNS Group/SRU)

An SRU spokesperson said: “Saturday afternoon’s Super6 fixture between Ayrshire Bulls and Southern Knights at Millbrae will act as a double-header.

“Owing to significant fixture congestion towards the tail end of the Super6 Championship, together with player welfare considerations, internal discussions were had and a proposal was put forward that the original round-five fixture be cancelled and this round-seven fixture act as a double-header.

“With all parties involved in agreement, the round-five fixture will not go ahead at any point and all league and match points accumulated this Saturday will count for double.”

That’s not a decision Knights head coach Bruce Ruthven agrees with.

“We felt that the game should have been rescheduled, and if it were to be a double-header, it should be here at the Greenyards,” he told Borders Rugby TV.

“However, ultimately we do as we’re told and that’s the decision that’s been made.

“Both clubs have now agreed for it to be a double-header across at Millbrae. It’s disappointing, however.

“It’s come down from Scottish Rugby that this is what’s happening, so for me and for the players, the decision’s made and we get on with it.”

Looking on the positive side, though, he added: “It means one less game for us. Given our injuries, that’s maybe not a bad thing.

“Also it puts a little more focus on this weekend’s game. It makes it a lot more exciting. If we can go across there and get a result – and you never know, anything can happen – we’re right back in there probably for that fourth spot in the championship.”

Knights are currently second bottom of the Super6 table with five points from as many games, their hosts being three places and 14 points better off.

The two teams last met competitively at Melrose in the Fosroc Super6 Sprint Series in May, the Bulls running out 62-12 winners.