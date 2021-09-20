Southern Knights still on top of Fosroc Super6 table after seeing off Watsonians 25-8

Southern Knights openside flanker Allan Ferrie in action against Watsonians on Friday night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Borderers are on 25 points from seven games after exacting revenge against Edinburgh’s Watsonians at the Greenyards in Melrose on Friday night, just ahead of Ayrshire Bulls on 22.

The capital side are the only team in the semi-professional league to have got the better of the Knights this campaign, having beaten them 32-21 at Myreside earlier this month, but they came off very much second best this time round, losing 25-8.

A penalty by Jason Baggott put the hosts ahead on 17 minutes, but Marc Morrison responded in kind for the visitors four minutes later.

Jason Baggott playing at No 10 for Southern Knights against Watsonians (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

It only took another couple of minutes for the Knights to get back in front, courtesy of an unconverted Fraser Renwick try from a driven lineout, with prop Shaun Gunn following up by charging over from close range on 31 minutes, with Baggott converting for a 15-3 lead.

Watsonians reduced that deficit ahead of half-time with an unconverted try from Harry Fisher, but that was to be their last score of the game.

Baggott extended his side’s lead with a second penalty goal on 44 minutes, then a combination of a brace of yellow cards for the visitors, for Kwagga Van Niekerk and Carl Main, and a penalty try against them put the match beyond their reach.

The hosts weren’t able to make that two-man advantage count, however, and couldn’t come up with a further try to secure a bonus point, forcing them to settle for four points ahead of another home Friday night game this week, against Heriot’s, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Southern Knights right flanker Harry Borthwick on the ball against Watsonians at Melrose (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“I’m absolutely pleased with the result,” head coach Rob Chrystie told Borders Rugby TV after the game.

“The boys played some really good stuff, created some really good opportunities and worked bloody hard, so I’m pleased with that.

“Now we’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again next weekend.”

The hosts’ man of the match, Angus Runciman, added: “I’m absolutely delighted, to be fair. The scoreline was significantly better than we thought it would be.