Southern Knights sign off from Super6 Sprint Series with first win

Southern Knights beating Heriot's 19-14 in the Fosroc Super6 Sprint Series at the Greenyards in Melrose on Saturday (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group/SRU)

The Borderers ended up bottom of the series table with only five points from seven games but their 19-14 victory against Heriot’s at home at the Greenyards in Melrose yesterday, June 4, has given them a much-needed morale boost ahead of the next Super6 championship season starting at the beginning of August.

Their first win of the series will also have reassured head coach Bruce Ruthven that his youthful squad are heading in the right direction and starting to click at last ahead of his debut championship campaign.

The hosts’ try-scorers against an Edinburgh side eight points and one place above them in the series table, though with one fxture left to play, at home to Boroughmuir Bears this coming Saturday, were Allan Ferrie, Aidan Cross and Nathan Chamberlain, with Chamberlain adding two conversions.

Southern Knights head coach Bruce Ruthven watching his side beat Heriot's at the Greenyards in Melrose on Saturday (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group/SRU)

Heriot’s tries were scored by Iain Wilson and Zack Smith, with Bruce Houston and Charlie Savala converting.

“It was a tough game again. It went down to the wire, but the guys played really well,” Ruthven told Borders Rugby TV’s Stuart Cameron afterwards.

Their defensive effort in the first half was absolutely fantastic, and we took our opportunities.

“The boys will be thoroughly delighted with the win.

Man of the match Sam Derrick after Southern Knights' victory against Heriots Rugby in Melrose on Saturday (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group/SRU)

“it’s been a tough last couple of months for the boys, but that wasn’t unforeseen.

“They’re a young squad, and in our matches we’re going to try and develop as many guys as we can and give them that opportunity to then hopefully step up in time to pro rugby.

“The long game is that we know we’re going to get better and we just have to stick by that, but today was a great day, and the boys thoroughly deserved it.”

Next up for the Knights is a one-off match on a date yet to be fixed as part of a team representing the east of Scotland alongside players from Heriot’s and Watsonians. They’ll be up against a west of Scotland team made up of Ayrshire Bulls, Stirling County and Boroughmuir Bears players.