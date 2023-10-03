Knights head coach Alan Tait peeps into view (Pic Craig Murray)

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the lads’ efforts and performance,” Tait told the Southern Reporter. "It’s the best performance I’ve been involved with in my time at Knights.

"I love those type of games when there’s a lot of big hits, it’s a close game, it’s nail biting stuff and both teams created opportunities.

"To be fair I would say we probably created more than Watsons. We didn’t take them but that was down to Watsons’ defence. They’re a really good side and I was really happy with our guys.

Corbin Thunder scores Southern Knights' try against Watsonians (Pic by Craig Murray Photography)

"With all the disruption again it was a mad week, players injured and trying to get players from everywhere.

"We eventually got 23 players but two or three of them hadn’t even trained with us.

"They just came and sat on the bench on the Saturday which is madness really because it just puts the rest of the players under so much pressure.

"It’s something that’s going to have to be sorted out in Super Six rugby in the coming months.”

Knights try and mount an attack against Watsonians (Pic Douglas Hardie)

Despite taking the game to Watsonians with excellent ball retention and passing moves, it was the visitors who grabbed the only first half points against the run of play when hooker Jake Kerr’s try was converted by Lee Millar for 7-0.

After Watsonians’ prop Gregor Scougall was sin binned, Tait's team continued on the front foot, but they were sickened when their Edinburgh visitors added to their lead when Connor McAlpine scorched through for a brilliant try again converted by Millar for 14-0.

Knights gained the try their fine play deserved late on when replacement Corbin Thunder scored after a driven lineout and Harris Rutherford kicked the conversion.

On the Melrose side’s try hero, Tait added: “Corbin is a professional at Newcastle Falcons, who I have a good relationship with.

Knights get passing game going (Pic Douglas Hardie)

"The Falcons are lucky they’ve got four hookers and Corbin is only 20, a South African kid and they were delighted to let him get game time with us.

"He’s been fantastic for us, he’s a fantastic player with a cracking name.”

Knights continue their Super Series campaign at Ayrshire Bulls this Friday with kick-off at 7.35pm for the live BBC Alba clash.

"It’s going to be a hell of a tough game again,” Tait said. “The boys saw the physios on Monday night and there’s a lot of them carrying knocks and bruises which you expect.

"I want guys to be sore on a Monday because that’s the nature of the game. It’s a real physical game so there’s a lot of guys stiff and bumped.

"Again I’m phoning a couple of lads from other clubs and Edinburgh Academy.

"So there’s new guys coming in again for this weekend.

"It’s a long journey, it’s a Friday night. I don't know how we ended up with this fixture but we have to get on with it.