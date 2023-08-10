Monroe Job is likely to feature against Ayrshire Bulls (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"We want to be competitive in every match and in the fight all the time,” Knights head coach Alan Tait told the Southern Reporter.

“We’ve got another belter this weekend. It’s not easy against these big teams.

"Watsonians and Ayrshire are probably the favourites. They’ve got the biggest packs and a lot of their players have been seasoned professionals so it will be a battle.

"Monroe Job – who recently did well for Scotland under-20s in Kenya - was thrown on the field for us with half an hour to go (against Watsonians) and it was great to see a youngster from the Borders getting a chance.