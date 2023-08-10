News you can trust since 1855
Southern Knights: Head coach Alan Tait reckons Ayrshire Bulls will present a stern test this weekend

After last Friday night’s 40-26 loss at Watsonians in the Fosroc Super Series Championship (report on page 45) Southern Knights continue their campaign with another tough-looking fixture at home to Ayrshire Bulls this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Monroe Job is likely to feature against Ayrshire Bulls (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)Monroe Job is likely to feature against Ayrshire Bulls (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Monroe Job is likely to feature against Ayrshire Bulls (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"We want to be competitive in every match and in the fight all the time,” Knights head coach Alan Tait told the Southern Reporter.

“We’ve got another belter this weekend. It’s not easy against these big teams.

"Watsonians and Ayrshire are probably the favourites. They’ve got the biggest packs and a lot of their players have been seasoned professionals so it will be a battle.

"Monroe Job – who recently did well for Scotland under-20s in Kenya - was thrown on the field for us with half an hour to go (against Watsonians) and it was great to see a youngster from the Borders getting a chance.

"He didn’t let anybody down and he’ll be better for it this week."

