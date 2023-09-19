Harry Borthwick on the ball for Southern Knights during their 39-38 Fosroc Super Series Championship win at home to the Fosroc Future XV at the Greenyards in Melrose in July (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

That was the Borderers’ first fixture of the current Fosroc Super Series Championship rugby season and one of only two wins to their name so far this campaign, the other being by 27-19 at home to Stirling Wolves at the start of September.

It took place at the Greenyards at Melrose, as will this weekend’s game, with kick-off at 5pm, as the new development side, a feeder team for Scotland's under-20s, are playing all their matches on the road.

At that time, much of head coach Scott Lawson’s squad, 13 out of 29, were unavailable as they were away representing their country at this year’s World Rugby Under-20 Trophy in Kenya, forcing him to bring in Stirling players in their place, but they’re back now after finishing third at that competition.

Donald Crawford on the attack for Southern Knights during their 39-38 Fosroc Super Series Championship win at home to the Fosroc Future XV at the Greenyards in Melrose in July (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Knights go into their second meeting with the Future XV sitting fifth in the championship table after six rounds, on 14 points.

Their visitors are bottom of the table, on three points, their opening-day loss in Melrose by a single point being the closest they’ve got to a win to date.

Lawson’s squad includes Selkirk’s Callum Smyth, Gala’s Kerr Johnston, Hawick’s Hector Patterson and Melrose’s Finn Douglas, formerly with the Knights.

“The first time we played them they had ten Stirling players but this time they’ve got all their under-20s back from Kenya, so it will be them at full strength,” said 27-times-capped former Scotland international Tait.

Harry Borthwick in possession for Southern Knights during their 39-38 Fosroc Super Series Championship win at home to the Fosroc Future XV at the Greenyards in Melrose in July (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

“I know their coaches are really excited about getting all their U20s back. The likes of Hector Patterson and all those guys have come back into the fold so they’ll be a lot, lot stronger than what they’ve been. It’ll be a test.”

Tait, 59, expects to be forced into making further changes to his match-day line-up due to Knights’ ongoing injury issues, adding: “It’s a chance for me to give other guys a starting berth and a run out, and that’s what I’ll be doing.