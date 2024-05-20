​Southern Knights captain Monroe Job out for rest of year with ACL injury

Southern Knights captain Monroe Job leading his side out for their 54-19 loss at home at Melrose's Greenyards to Edinburgh A last month (Photo: Craig Murray)

​Southern Knights captain Monroe Job has been ruled out for the remainder of the current Fosroc Super Series Sprint rugby season and the rest of the year after being confirmed as having sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury requiring surgery.

​That means the Selkirk 20-year-old will also be unavailable for selection for Scotland’s World Rugby U20 Trophy challenge at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in July.

Job’s been sidelined since Knights’ 54-19 season-opening defeat at home at Melrose’s Greenyards to Edinburgh A last month but it wasn’t initially clear how long he’d be out of action for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s going to have to go for an operation on his knee,” said Knights attack coach Scott Wight.

“It was a really weird one in terms of how he did it. He was chasing a kick and kind of tripped over his own leg.

“He’s done his knee in basically, his ACL, so he’ll need an operation on it and he’ll be out of the game for anywhere between nine and 12 months.”

It had been thought at first that Job might be in with a chance of a return to action before the year is out but those hopes have now been dashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We weren’t too sure what the problem was at first because he was actually recovering really quickly,” said Wight.

“He’s a guy that’s driven to do his best and be the best he can in rehab and in the swimming pool and all that sort of stuff. He’s one of the most dedicated boys in the squad.

“The swelling went down quite a lot over the first couple of weeks and it was only recently that we found out it was his ACL.

“Unfortunately it was bad news for him and that’s his season over, and he’ll also miss out on the under-20 trophy games in the summer and that was one of his goals, to make that squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Ferrie took over at openside flanker for Knights’ 34-17 win at home to Boroughmuir Bears at the end of last month, with the No 7 jersey going to Allan Ferrie for round three of the series, a 24-14 loss at home to Watsonians at the start of this month, and to Yaree Fantini for Saturday gone’s 54-19 defeat away to Ayrshire Bulls.