South Yorkshire rugby fans’ accolade goes to Borderer Rhys Tait
Hawick’s Tait, 22, has been with the South Yorkshire side since 2023, initially on loan from Glasgow Warriors, and agreed a new season-long deal with them last month, saying at the time: “I’m honoured to sign on for another season at Donny.
“This club gave me an opportunity and have shaped me into not only the rugby player but also the man I am today.
“I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next year.”
That will be the former Scotland under-20 captain’s fifth season south of the border, having also played for Newcastle Falcons’ under-18s.
Flanker Tait’s other previous clubs include Hawick, Jed-Forest and two now-defunct Fosroc Super Series sides, Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir Bears and Melrose-based Southern Knights.
Announcing his award win, a club spokesperson said: “Voted for by our loyal fans, Rhys’s commitment and impact on the field clearly resonated with the Knights faithful.
“Tait performs at a brilliant high standard each week and was recognised as one of the hardest workers in the squad.”
Tongan international Telusa Veainu has been named as players’ player of the season and Zach Kerr as coaches’ choice, with the award for Knight of last term going to Harry Davey.
Jordan Olowofela was top try-scorer with 19 and Alex Dolly picked up most points, 140.
Knights, with Joe Ford as head coach and former Scotland gaffer Ian McGeechan as consultant director of rugby, ended last season on 76 points from 22 fixtures.
