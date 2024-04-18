South of Scotland’s reserves getting back on the ball after over two decades out

South of Scotland’s senior inter-district championship rugby season might be over, with silverware to show for it, but their seconds are about to play their first game for over two decades.
Brodie Irvine, pictured playing for Jed-Forest A during their 25-5 first-round win against Melrose Storm at this year's John Laing Sevens at Kelso's Poynder Park, is among the South District Union's starters this week (Photo: Brian Sutherland)
Named the South District Union and made up of Border junior league regulars, they host an invitational side from Kielder’s Border Park at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park ground tomorrow, April 19, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

There’s no set admission fee but donations will be taken at the gate.

A Jed-Forest spokesperson said: “This is an exciting match, and with the South’s recent success in winning the inter-district championship, it would be great to get a large attendance.”

Hawick account for six of the hosts’ starting XV – Fergus Bell at hooker, lock Murray Renwick as captain, Hughie Donaldson at openside flanker, Bailey Donaldson at inside centre, James Delaney at outside centre and Finlay Douglas on the right wing.

Melrose contribute three starters – Andrew Kirk at tighthead prop, Scott Clark at scrum-half and Harry Makowski at full-back.

Selkirk and Jed-Forest are represented by two players each, the former’s Ross McFadzen at loosehead prop and Ruaridh Murray at lock and the latter’s Hamish Stenhouse at blindside flanker and Brodie Irvine on the left wing.

They’re joined by Peebles’ Jay Coltman at No 8 and Gala’s Russell Kerr at fly-half.

Tomorrow’s replacements are Gala’s Eddie Eyre, Hawick’s Owain Gray, Selkirk’s Daniel Main, Melrose’s Hamish Derrick, Peebles’ Lewis Copeland and Ru Smith and Kelso’s Andrew Sweenie and Duncan Smith.

