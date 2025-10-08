South of Scotland squad named for inter-district rugby championships, with Melrose’s Angus Runciman as skipper

The 29-year-old farmer takes over from Hawick skipper Shawn Muir, given the South’s armband in 2023 and 2024.

Lock Runciman will lead the South against Edinburgh at Hawick’s Mansfield Park on Friday, November 7, and they’ll be cheered on by famous faces from past regional squads expected to be among crowds to match the 1,500-plus there at Galashiels in May 2023 and Kelso in March last year to support their side.

Runciman wasn’t among the three Melrose players called up last time round or the four selected in 2023 so he’s delighted to get third time lucky following the championship’s revival after over 20 years in abeyance, never mind being given the honour of skippering.

“It is a real privilege and honour to play for the South, but to lead them out will be something special,” he said.

“It was a real surprise when I was asked to do it, and quite unexpected, and I think I’ll start to think about it more as the games come closer.

“It’s really important for club players to have the opportunity again to play for the South. It’s great for older guys like me to get a bit of recognition but also for the young lads to get some exposure playing against the best of the best in the club game at the moment, where it will be more intense and physical.

“I experienced that with the Southern Knights and it’s great to see the South coming into that gap to an extent.

“My earliest memory of the South is watching the Borders Reivers and that brings back good memories, so, personally, I can’t wait to pull on the red-and-white hoops for the first time and see if we can win for the South.”

All but three of the 32-man South squad, made up of 14 backs and 18 forwards, play for the Borders’ four Arnold Clark Premiership clubs, with a game away to Glasgow in December and against Caledonia Reds at Riverside Park in Jedburgh in February to follow next month’s opener.

Selkirk supply ten players, alongside eight from Melrose, six from Kelso, five from Hawick, two from Gala and one from Jed-Forest, many of them, like Runciman, making their South debuts.

A new coaching team have been named too, with Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson taking on that role at regional level, taking over from Matty Douglas, and he’s assisted by Scotland’s most-capped player, Gala’s Ross Ford, as forwards coach, and Melrose pair Scott Wight and Richard Taylor, respectively looking after attack and defence.

The squad’s backs are Selkirk’s Hugo Alderson, Brodie Allan, Callum Anderson, Andrew Grant-Suttie and Ben Pickles; Melrose’s Roly Brett, Doug Crawford and Finn Douglas; Kelso’s Archie Barbour, Liam Herdman and Dwain Patterson; Hawick’s Andrew Mitchell and Charlie Welsh; and Gala’s Murray Wilson.

Their forwards, besides Runciman, are Melrose’s Oliver Anderson, Sam Derrick, Jack Dobie and Ollie Furness; Selkirk’s Jack Fisher, Monroe Job, Bruce Riddell, Corey Tait and Taylor Wilson; Kelso’s Dan Gamble, Gregor Law and Cammy Thompson; Hawick’s Nicky Little, Fraser Renwick and Connor Sutherland; Gala’s Robbie Irvine; and Jed’s Garry Young.

1 . Hawick’s Fraser Renwick Hawick’s Fraser Renwick pictured in August (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU) Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU Photo Sales

2 . Selkirk’s Corey Tait Selkirk’s Corey Tait pictured in August (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU) Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU Photo Sales

3 . Kelso’s Dwain Patterson Kelso’s Dwain Patterson pictured in August (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU) Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU Photo Sales

4 . Selkirk v Melrose Finn Douglas playing for Melrose (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean Photo Sales