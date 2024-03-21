South of Scotland squad named for inter-district rugby championship opener against Edinburgh

Bruce McNeil during South of Scotland's 32-30 loss to Caledonia Reds in last May's Scottish inter-district championship final at Braidholm in Glasgow, playing at No 8 that time round rather than No 6 (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Captain and loosehead prop Shawn Muir is joined in Saturday’s starting XV by five team-mates – hooker Fraser Renwick, tighthead prop Nicky Little, No 8 Jae Linton, inside centre Andrew Mitchell and full-back Kirk Ford.

A further four Greens feature among this weekend’s replacements – Russell Anderson, Ross Graham, Dalton Redpath and Calum Renwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Southern Knights captain Anderson has been drafted into the South squad to replace Selkirk’s James Bett, along with Melrose’s Roly Brett, in place of Hawick’s Lee Armstrong.

Joining the six Greens in Saturday’s starting line-up are four players apiece from Selkirk and Kelso and Gala openside flanker Angus Dun.

The Souters are lock Andrew McColm, fly-half Aaron McColm and wingers Callum Anderson and Josh Welsh.

Lock Keith Melbourne, blindside flanker Bruce McNeil, scrum-half Andy Tait and outside centre Dwain Patterson make up Kelso’s contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McNeil’s selection, at the age of 40, is his seventh for the South, making him the regional team’s only ever-present this century.

Saturday’s substitutes’ bench will also play host to Kelso’s Grant Shiells and Frankie Robson and Melrose’s Douglas Crawford and Struan Hutchison.