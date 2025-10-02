​South of Scotland rejig their inter-district rugby championship coaching team

Melrose co-head coach Scott Wight (Photo: Andy McLean)

​South of Scotland have rejigged their coaching team ahead of the coming inter-district championship rugby season, with Melrose co-head coach Scott Wight joining up.

​Wight, 39, co-gaffer with Iain Chisholm at the Greenyards club, replaces Selkirk’s Alex Duncan as attack coach.

The rest of the South’s coaching line-up remains as first announced in September, with Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson in charge, Gala’s Ross Ford as forwards coach and Melrose’s Richard Taylor as defence coach.

Henderson, nicknamed Sesh, was one of head coach Matty Douglas’s three assistants last time round in 2024, the others being Chisholm and Kelso’s Bruce McNeil.

Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Douglas was also head coach for the championship’s comeback after over 20 years away in 2023, with Chisholm, Musselburgh’s Andrew Clark and Melrose’s Bert Grigg as assistants.

The South commence their defence of last year’s title at home to Edinburgh’s district side at Hawick’s Mansfield Park on Friday, November 7, with kick-off at 7pm.

Next they play Glasgow and the West away in December, with that game provisionally scheduled for Saturday the 20th at Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians’ Braidholm ground, with kick-off at 12.15pm, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

The red-and-white hooped regional squad conclude their campaign against Caledonia Reds at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park on Friday, February 13, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices will be £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, payable at the gates, and a new trophy is being made to be contested against Edinburgh.

Two of those fixtures are being lined up for international breaks to avoid potential scheduling issues towards the end of the domestic season, with the first taking place the night before Scotland’s autumn test against New Zealand at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, November 8, and the last the evening ahead of the national team’s 2026 Calcutta Cup match at home to England on Saturday, February 14.