South of Scotland head coach Matty Douglas can’t wait for next year’s inter-district rugby championship
It was announced that Hawick gaffer Douglas would carry on as the South’s head coach in October, with Melrose’s Iain Chisholm returning as backs coach and two new faces joining them, Selkirk’s Gordon Henderson and Kelso’s Bruce McNeil, replacing Musselburgh’s Andrew Clark and Bert Grigg, Chisholm’s predecessor at the Greenyards.
That coaching set-up has now been confirmed by the Scottish Rugby Union along with those for the South’s rivals – Edinburgh, Glasgow and West and defending champions Caledonia Reds – as have the dates for fixtures pencilled in last month.
Douglas, named as ClubSport Roxburgh’s coach of the year at their 2023 prize-giving in Kelso earlier this month, said: “It’s great to be involved with the South for another season and to be heading into another inter-district championship as head coach.
“The players and management team really bought into the shortened competition last season, along with the whole of the region, and getting over 1,500 supporters at Netherdale on a Tuesday night was a great experience to be involved in.
“We were disappointed to lose out in the final and are eager to get cracking again in March.
“Having added Bruce McNeil and Gordon Henderson, and with Iain Chisholm continuing his role, we have a great coaching team with a wealth of experience,so we will be looking to be as competitive as we can.
“I’m sure the buy-in will be second to none and we can’t wait to get started.”
Henderson, nicknamed Sesh, agrees, saying: “I’m excited for it.
“It’s an honour to get selected after putting my name forward and I’m looking forward to working with Bruce, Matty and Iain.
“It’s something different for me as I’ve not been involved in the inter-district championship before so I’m excited about it.
“It’s great to have it back and it proved how popular it is last season, though it was on a smaller scale, but it’ll be a full championship this time.”
A change of format next time round sees all four teams play each other, giving the Borderers – now without Musselburgh, the East Lothian club’s allegiance having been switched to Edinburgh – one extra game as they set their sights on winning their first title for 22 years and 18th all told.
They play Edinburgh away on March 23, Glasgow at home on March 30 and Caledonia away on April 6, all Saturdays, with venues yet to be confirmed.
Douglas, 28, oversaw two championship games last time round, with Hawick’s Shawn Muir as captain – a 50-17 victory over Edinburgh in Galashiels in April and a 32-30 loss to Caledonia in the final in Glasgow in May, ending a winning streak dating back over 20 years.
This year’s was the first inter-district championship since 2002 but the red-and-white hooped regional representatives had played four one-off fixtures in the meanwhile in 2009, 2011, 2016 and 2017, winning all of them.
All three other districts’ head coaches are carrying on too – Dundee’s Colin Sangster at Caledonia, Marr’s Kenny Diffenthal at Glasgow and Bob McKillop at Edinburgh.
Highland’s Kevin Wyness and Junior Bulumakau will continue as assistant coaches, along with Sam Mountain, formerly at Aberdeen’s Gordonians.
Diffenthal will be backed up by Marr sidekick Stephen Adair and Glasgow Hawks’ Thomas Davidson.
Former Scotland age-grade coach McKillop will have Edinburgh Academical’s Iain Berthinussen and Currie Chieftains’ Mark Cairns as assistants again.
Recalling his side’s defeat in the Borders, McKillop said: “The reintroduction of the inter-district championship last season really whetted everyone’s appetite, and our game against the South at Netherdale is the type of experience we all want to be part of.
“I’m expecting excitement levels to be up a few more notches this season.”
Tournament director Vicky Cox added: “Following the successful reinstatement of the competition, we look forward to delivering an expanded inter-district championship in 2024.
“The change in format allows both increased game-time and more opportunities for our clubs and communities to enjoy the games.”