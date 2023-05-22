​South of Scotland captain Shawn Muir hoping to get chance to make amends for inter-district rugby championship final loss to Caledonia Reds

South of Scotland captain Shawn Muir issuing instructions to his players during their 32-30 Scottish inter-district championship final loss to Caledonia Reds on Sunday at Braidholm in Glasgow (Photo by Euan Cherry/SNS Group/SRU)

The red-and-white-hooped Borders and East Lothian outfit fought back from being 29-10 down against Caledonia Reds at one point during Sunday’s final at Braidholm in Glasgow to go 30-29 up but ended up losing out by 32-30 after a last-gasp penalty went astray.

Hawick stalwart Muir – one of eight Greens in the South starting line-up fielded by their club’s head coach, Matty Douglas, at the weekend – was disappointed to return home to the Borders empty-handed but he’s hoping to get another chance of bringing back silverware next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m massively proud to be part of this squad,” the 29-year-old told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

“To lead the boys is a huge honour for me.

“I’m passionate about playing for the South and hopefully I’ll get selected again next year when it comes around and we’ll look to put things right.

“These are the games we want to play in. There’s a brilliant crowd and a brillliant atmosphere here today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been brilliant. I’ve loved the experience of playing with this group. It’s been something different going out with the boys you usually go up against every week in the premiership.

“It’s massive. I love playing for the South and hopefully I can get back in next year.

“We want to set a standard for what the South look like going forward in years to come.

“Hopefully, in the next few years, we can really kick on and stamp our authority on this inter-district championship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See also …