Sound move sees Borders Rugby TV hitting airwaves too

Borders Rugby TV founder Stuart Cameron. Rugby Pundit.

The Galashiels-based media operation is expanding its coverage of club rugby in the region by launching Borders Rugby Radio to complement its existing programming.

It’s also seeking to fill the gap left by Tweedbank’s Borders Radio, part of the Cambridgeshire-based Bauer Media Audio UK network, scrapping its weekly rugby show.

It will provide live coverage every Saturday of one club game, as well as having reporters at other grounds to provide updates from elsewhere as tries are scored or penalties kicked.

Borders Rugby TV founder Stuart Cameron, said: “With the axing of the rugby show on Radio Borders, replaced by a football programme coming from Glasgow, there was always an opportunity to fill that gap, and this season we have been able to do that, thanks to the support of clubs in the Borders and our volunteers, who are all passionate about club rugby here.

“Our three hours of live programming is speech-based, with no breaks for music, so we can offer uninterrupted coverage.”

Borders Rugby Radio will also broadcast a Friday preview programme looking ahead to the region’s teams fixtures in the Fosroc Super6 Championship, Tennent’s Premiership, national league divisions 1 and 2 and east region leagues.

Its TV counterpart will continue to screen highlights of at least one game every Sunday, as well as reports on other matches and special features.

The Borders Distillery in Hawick is continuing its sponsorship of Borders Rugby TV, along with its new offshoot, this season, and Greenlaw’s BE Uniforms, formerly Border Embroideries, is also providing backing together with New Zealand-based rugby kit manufacturer Canterbury.

“Without the support of sponsors and the clubs themselves, we wouldn’t be able to deliver the level of coverage that we are known for, so we are delighted to have the Borders Distillery, along with BE Uniforms and Canterbury on board with us this season,” said Cameron.

John Fordyce, managing director of the Commercial Road distillery, said: “The Borders Distillery is proud to be supporting Borders Rugby TV for another season.

“Stuart and his team make an essential contribution to the Borders rugby community and to training local people interested in the media.”

A spokesperson for BE Uniforms added: “BE Uniforms is delighted to be partnering up and sponsoring Borders Rugby TV and Radio.

“We are a thriving teamwear and workwear business and are now serving clubs across Scotland and northern England, from professional sides to club sides, across all sports.

“We endeavour to support local clubs and the game and make our family business part of the community.”

Cameron’s team of broadcasters includes Stuart McFarlane, Grahame MacGregor, Hugh Brown, Dale Clancy and Bruce Millar, alongside an expanding array of new faces.

“There are not many opportunities for broadcasters and journalists in the region these days with cutbacks across the radio and newspaper industry, so through Borders Rugby TV, we are looking to provide a platform for new talent, whether that be in front of the camera or behind it,” added Cameron.

“Everyone sees the presenters and hears the commentators and reporters, but plenty goes on behind the scenes from our dedicated team of contributors and each one is a valued part of what we do, which is providing quality coverage of rugby in the Borders free of charge for the many players, coaches and fans of the game not just here but throughout Scotland and further afield.”

Borders Rugby TV is available at https://www.bordersrugby.net/