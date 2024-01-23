​Six Borderers named in Scotland squad for rugby’s 2024 Under-20 Six Nations

Kerr Johnston during a Glasgow Warriors open training session at the city's Scotstoun Stadium in October (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

​Head coach Kenny Murray has named Denholm’s Hector Patterson, Hawick's Fraser Wilson, Selkirk’s Monroe Job and Callum Smyth, Gala’s Kerr Johnston and Melrose’s Finn Douglas in his 35-strong squad for this year’s age-grade tournament.

Scrum-half Patterson, formerly at Scottish Premiership table-toppers Hawick; prop Smyth, previously with Selkirk; and wingers Johnston and Douglas, at Gala and Melrose respectively earlier in their sporting careers, are all on Scottish Rugby Academy contracts and aligned with United Rugby Championship sides Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patterson and Douglas do their training with Edinburgh alongside Hawick’s Darcy Graham, Jedburgh’s Glen Young, West Linton’s Patrick Harrison, Melrose-born Charlie Shiel and ex-Knight Jacob Henry and Smyth and Johnston do theirs at Warriors with Hawick’s Corey Tait, ex-Melrose man Jamie Bhatti and former Knights Rory Darge and Ben Afshar.

Hector Patterson playing for Hawick against Currie Chieftains at the Greens' Mansfield Park home ground last March (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Back-rower Wilson and No 8 Job are still Borders-based, however, the former at Hawick and the latter with Fosroc Super Series side Southern Knights.

Joining Smyth, Wilson, Job and captain Liam McConnell among 18 forwards are Robbie Deans, Alex O’Driscoll, Ollie and Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, Callum Norrie, Elliot Young, Ryan Burke, Ruaraidh Hart, Euan McVie, Theo and Tom Currie, Freddy Douglas, Johnny Morris and Archie Clarke.

Douglas, Patterson and Johnston’s 14 fellow backs are Murdoch Lock, Eric Davey, Isaac Coates, Andrew McLean, Matthew Urwin, Kerr Yule, Johnny Ventisei, Geordie Gwynn, Ludo Kolade, Jack Hocking, Fergus Watson, Amena Caqusau, Logan Jarvie and Finlay Doyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their campaign begins away to Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday, February 2, with kick-off at 7.15pm, and continues a week later at home to France at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium at 8pm.

Finn Douglas during a Scotland under-20s' training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in February 2022 (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

They’re back in the capital to host England on Friday, February 23, at 7.15pm, then away to Italy in Treviso on Friday, March 8, at 7.15pm and Ireland in Cork on Friday, March 15, at 7pm.

Murray, 50, said: “We’ve been able to name a strong squad, one which involves many players who, thanks to the involvement of the Fosroc Future XV, have shown a lot of improvement and great promise over the past season.

“That includes the likes of Tom Currie, who had the second highest tackle completion rate of the whole championship, and Amena Caqusau, who was in the top five try scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how tough the Six Nations can be for this young group, so it has been vital for us to prepare the guys the best we can for what should be another exciting competition.

Fraser Wilson in action for Hawick last year (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

“I’m looking forward to seeing Liam take on the captaincy role by himself this campaign as he has been an outstanding leader for the group over the past year.”