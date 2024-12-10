Six Borderers named in Scotland rugby development squad to play Italy’s under-23s

Scottish first XV head coach Gregor Townsend during an Emerging Scotland training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh on Tuesday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Six Borderers have been named in the 31-strong Scotland development squad to host Italy’s under-23s this coming Saturday at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium.

Melrose’s Rudi Brown and Harri Morris, now at Vannes and Edinburgh respectively; Selkirk’s Callum Smyth, now with Glasgow Warriors; and Hawick’s Rhys Tait, currently at Doncaster Knights, are among 16 forwards.

The squad’s 15 backs include Gala’s Kerr Johnston and Nairn Moncrieff, now in Glasgow and Edinburgh’s academies. Billed as Emerging Scotland, the new squad form part of a national academy pilot programme launched in September to create a new performance pathway following the scrapping of the Fosroc Super Series earlier this year.

Scotland first XV head coach Gregor Townsend has been coaching the squad, along with forwards coach John Dalziel, defence coach Steve Tandy, scrum coach Pieter De Villiers and skills and contact coach Pete Horne.

Kick-off against the young Italians is at 6.45pm.

Ex-Gala star Townsend, 51, said: “This fixture enables us to bring our best young players together to have a week of training with national team coaches and take on a quality international side.

“Similar fixtures that will look to expose emerging talented Scottish players to high-level competition will aim to be included going forward.

“Probably the most important element of a young player’s development is learning by playing at a higher level than you’ve previously experienced. The game has always been the best teacher and we believe that our players will reap the benefits from this experience.

“We’ve enjoyed our involvement in coaching the young players through the national academy. It takes us back to the reason why you are a coach in the first place – to help people improve.

“This has allowed us first hand to learn more about our best young developing players by working with them more regularly.”

