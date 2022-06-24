Sevens up again for Borderers Chloe Rollie and Lisa Thomson

Jedburgh's Chloe Rollie, left, and Hawick's Lisa Thomson during a Scotland training session in Edinburgh in April (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Jedburgh’s Rollie, 26, and Hawick’s Thomson, 24, are among a 13-strong squad named by head coach Scott Forrest for the upcoming Rugby Europe Women’s 7s Championship series.

They’re off to Lisbon for the first leg of the series, joining Germany, Ireland, Spain and Romania in the competition’s pool B.

Scotland’s first match on Saturday is against Germany at 11.06am, followed by games later in the day against Ireland at 1.36pm and Spain at 4.06pm. They then face Romania at 9.22am on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scots will be looking to build on their showing as an invitational side at the HSBC World Sevens Series event in Toulouse, racking up back-to-back victories against England and South Africa to claim ninth place overall.

Former Hawick and Border Reivers No 8 Forrest, 37, said: “Toulouse was a brilliant experience for the squad, and to claim two victories against England and South Africa just showed the type of performance that this group are capable of producing on the world stage.

“Rugby Europe is always a really good competition for our programme and we know that we will be facing World Series-level opposition over the course of both events.“We’ve had a solid four weeks of preparation for this tournament and we are really looking forward to the next two weeks.

“The events in Lisbon and Krakow provide the perfect opportunity to test ourselves ahead of the Commonwealth Games later this summer.”

The second leg of the Rugby Europe Women’s 7s Championship Series will see Scotland travel to Krakow in Poland the weekend after this one.