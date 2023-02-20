Selkirk’s play-off hopes dashed by 22-5 defeat at home to Heriot’s Blues

James Head in action for Selkirk during their 22-5 defeat at home to Heriot's Blues on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

The Souters needed at least six points from their last two matches to secure a top-four finish and play-off semi-final place but couldn’t even salvage a losing bonus point from their seventh defeat of this campaign, rendering this coming Saturday’s trip to the capital to take on second-placed Currie Chieftains, with kick-off at 3pm, a dead rubber.

Now on 45 points from 17 fixtures, they’ll remain fifth in the table whatever the result of their last game of the season at Balerno’s Malleny Park, fourth-placed Marr being out of reach.

Heriot’s had started Saturday’s match at Philiphaugh propping up the table and at risk of relegation to Tennent’s National League Division 1, but 80 minutes on, they were up to seventh place and safety, Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians’ 15-13 loss at Hawick having left them in bottom spot with no further games to go.

Andrew McColm attempting to win a lineout ball for Selkirk versus Heriot's Blues on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Head coach Scott Wight’s hosts’ only try was touched down by James Bett but Craig Jackson was unable to add a conversion.

The visitors’ tries were scored by Charlie Jupp, Fraser Stanier, John Lascelles and Danny Dineen, with Graham Wilson contributing a conversion.

Selkirk co-captain Luke Pettie was disappointed by his side’s failure to keep their play-off hopes alive, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We started pretty well, but from there on, everything was against us.

“We talk and we talk and we talk about discipline but we’re just not quite getting it.

Selkirk's Ethan McVicker and Ross Nixon trying to close down a Heriot's Blues attack at Philiphaugh at the weekend (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

“It’s silly, silly stuff when it’s easier to just spread the field and stay on your feet, but we’re having a go at the ball and we’re losing it and going off our feet.

“They were terrible conditions out there – it was very, very tough for both teams – but our penalty counts for the last three games have been well over 15, so it’s not good enough.”

Pettie is now hoping to see his side end their league campaign on a high note, saying: “There’s absolutely no pressure going into our game against Currie next week, but it’s a chance to rebuild and get a bit of momentum back within the squad.”