Selkirk’s bid for play-off place to vie for rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership title now back in their own hands after Marr slip up

James Head playing for Selkirk against Currie Chieftains in October (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

That was the Troon team’s last game of the regular season and they needed to win it to be sure of holding onto fourth place and the play-off slot that comes with it.

Saturday’s result in the capital, however, means Selkirk, still with two games left to play, are in with a chance of bridging the six-point gap between them and their South Ayrshire rivals.

The Souters’ two remaining games, both 3pm kick-offs, are at home to basement side Heriot’s Blues on Saturday, February 18, and away to Currie, already assured of second place in the table and a home play-off semi-final, seven days later.

They go into those matches sitting fifth in the table, with 45 points from 16 games, Marr being on 51 from 18.

Selkirk won their reverse fixture against Heriot’s 17-15 at the start of October but lost out 29-20 to Currie at home later that month.

Michael Jaffray, the Philiphaugh side’s defence coach, is delighted to be in with another shot at securing a play-off place, saying: “It’s a tough task for us but the guys really are up for the challenge.

“We’ve got Heriot’s first and then Currie’s our last game, so if we can get result against Heriot’s, you never know, as Currie have already secured their slot in the play-offs and a lot of times it comes down to which team want it the most or have the most at stake. It’s still all to play for.

“It’s a tough run-in for us as we’ve got Currie away and Heriot’s at home and that’ll be a hard game because they’re bottom of the league and they’re in trouble so they’ll be desperate to get a result.