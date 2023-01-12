Selkirk's Monroe Job at this week's John Macphail scholarship announcement at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The 18-year-old is one of three young players given scholarships by the Scottish Rugby Union and the Robertson Trust as part of a programme to foster talent launched in 2005 in memory of former Scottish international John Macphail.

He’ll spend five months in South Africa, along with Selkirk team-mate Callum Smyth and Guy Kirkpatrick, at Stellenbosch University’s high-performance rugby training facility.

Job currently plays at No 8 for Selkirk’s senior team in the Tennent’s Premiership after making the move up from the town’s semi-junior side and has also represented Scotland at under-16, under-17 and under-18 levels.

Callum Smyth at this week's John Macphail scholarship announcement at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

“Playing for the Selkirk firsts has been amazing,” said the teenager. “It is a big step up physically, but I have really enjoyed the challenge, and now I cannot wait to get out to South Africa and learn more.

“I couldn’t tell you how excited I am. I mean, what an opportunity. I couldn’t think of a better way to spend five months than playing rugby in South Africa. I can’t wait.

“It’s a really big thing.”

Scottish under-18 prop Smyth joined the Souters at the start of the current season from Northampton Saints’ academy, having previously played at nearby Kettering.

From left, Guy Kirkpatrick, Monroe Job and Callum Smyth at this week's John Macphail scholarship announcement at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Smyth, 18, is looking forward to heading out to Africa on Monday, January 23, too, saying: “I think I’ll learn so much from this trip.

“When I was approached, it was a definite yes. I’ve always wanted to go to South Africa. Growing up watching them play rugby, it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’ll be honoured to do it.”

Fly-half Kirkpatrick, 18, plays for Heriot’s Blues in the premiership and he’s also excited by the opportunity ahead of him, saying: “When you come out of school, you have the tools to play men’s rugby, but controlling the game at that level comes with experience, and this trip will be a great experience.”

A spokesperson for Selkirk said: “Huge congratulations to Monroe Job and Callum Smyth on being given the opportunity to travel to South Africa as part of the Macphail scholarship.

“Monroe has worked his way up through the age groups in Selkirk to first XV rugby and has been a consistent starter for the team.

“Callum recently came up to Selkirk from Northampton’s academy and made a couple of appearances before having to take time off to recover from an injury.

“All here at Selkirk wish the boys all the best.”

Other past scholarship recipents include Hawick’s Graham Hogg in 2006, Galashiels rugby legend Chris Paterson in 2012 as a coach and ex-Melrose player Ross McCann in 2016.

This year’s scholarships are the first since 2019.