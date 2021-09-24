Selkirk rugby game tomorrow called off due to positive Covid test

Selkirk Rugby Club's Philiphaugh ground

That scrapping of this weekend’s fixture is down to one of the Philiphaugh club’s players returning a positive coronavirus test result today, September 24.

Selkirk A’s Tennent’s Reserve East League Division 1 game against Currie Chieftains A, also due to be played at Philiphaugh tomorrow, has been called off too.

Tomorrow’s game is Selkirk’s first XV’s second of this season to be abandoned due to Covid-19 issues following their planned opening-day fixture away to Jed-Forest at the start of this month being postponed.