Selkirk on up in rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership after ending losing streak

Bruce Riddell on the ball for Selkirk against Aberdeen Grammar (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That win on Saturday, their second of the season, sees the Souters climb up to seventh place in the 10-team table ahead of a Borders derby against eighth-placed Jed-Forest this coming Saturday.

That game takes place at Selkirk’s Philiphaugh ground, with kick-off at 3pm, and the hosts go into it two points ahead of their Jedburgh rivals, with 13 from seven games.

Jed, out of action at the weekend after Covid-19 protocols led to their planned away game against Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians being postponed, are on 11 points from seven games.

Selkirk skipper Ewan McDougall in action against Aberdeen Grammar (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Home supporters at Philiphaugh at the weekend were given further cause for cheer, on top of seeing their side win for the first time in weeks, as not only was Josh Welsh back from injury but Southern Knights academy player Kieran Clark made his first appearance in a Selkirk jersey too.

Another plus point was Selkirk’s dominance at the line-out, with hooker James Bett being named the hosts’ man of the match for his accurate throw-ins and high work-rate in the loose.

Head coach Scott Wight was relieved to see the hosts get back to winning ways at last, saying: “We probably weren’t accurate enough with ball in hand, but, having said that, we scored some really good tries.

“Full credit to Aberdeen, who were dogged throughout and made it hard for us.

Selkirk's Thomas Brown getting a tackle in at Philiphaugh on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“It was nice to have some firepower on the bench today, and the win gives us some momentum to take into the match against Jed this Saturday.

“Despite our recent results, the boys have always stayed positive, and there hasn’t been any negative chat. We know that if we can field that team weekly we can get some big results.”

Team captain Ewan MacDougall added: “The last few weeks have been tough for us. It’s good to get that win, especially with Aberdeen being so close behind us. We’re happy with that.

“The games that we’ve lost have been relatively close, so it’s good to get tries – it’s good for morale – but there’s still lots for us to work on next week.”

Selkirk got off to a flyer in last weekend’s must-win match – going 17-0 ahead inside the first 18 minutes through tries by Callum Anderson, Callum McNeill and Ben Pickles, the latter converted by Scott Clark – but they were then made to fight right up to the final whistle to keep that lead intact.

A close-range try by Grammar’s Glen Robertson, converted by skipper Tom Aplin to add to an earlier penalty, saw half-time arrive with Selkirk 17-10 up.

They brought on replacements Andrew Bulman, Josh Welsh, Joe Anderson, Peter Forrest and Andrew Renwick, making his first appearance of the season, after the interval, but they only finally got the upper hand again 10 minutes from time when Callum McNeill went over for his second try.