​Selkirk now only Borderers left in top half of rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership table

​The Souters’ 47-38 loss at home at Philiphaugh to Edinburgh's Heriot’s leaves them sixth in the table eight games into the season, with 22 points.

That’s the same as their next opponents, fifth-placed Currie Chieftains, and only one off the bottom end of the top-four play-off places, so they’ll be hoping to pick up points in the capital this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Balerno’s Malleny Park at 3pm, to keep themselves in contention for a knockout semi-final place come the end of the season.

Selkirk’s margin of defeat was the lowest of the four sets of Borderers given beatings at the weekend but, at nine points, not quite low enough to earn them a losing bonus point as well as one for scoring four tries, ninth-placed Hawick having been left trailing Glasgow Hawks by 12, second-from-bottom Kelso ending up 21 behind Edinburgh Academical and eighth-placed Melrose 36 adrift of Ayr.

Selkirk’s tries were scored by left-winger Blake Cullen, hooker Corey Tait, lock Jack Fisher, full-back Callum Anderson, fly-half Aaron McColm and loosehead prop Bruce Riddell, with scrum-half Hugo Alderson adding three conversions and replacement Oliver McClymont another.

Samuel Wallace and Rory Kirkpatrick touched down at the double for their second-placed visitors, along with Dan King, Michael Liness and Zac Ross, all but one of those tries being converted by Jones.

Try-scorer and co-captain McColm was dismayed to see his side suffer their fourth defeat of the campaign, telling Borders Rugby TV: “I’m just disappointed.

“Not many teams will score six tries against Heriot’s and lose.

“We played some really good stuff, but on the flip of that, we were poor and we gave them three easy tries, which resulted in our defeat, to be homnest.

“Credit to Heriot’s, they’re second in the league for a reson – they’re a great outfit.

“We’re just disappointed because we thought we could go and get some points. We came away with one but that’s it.”

