Selkirk keep up push for top-four finish with 21-17 victory at GHA
Selkirk kept their push for a play-off place in rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership on track at Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians on Saturday, but they did it the hard way, twice coming from behind to claim a 21-17 victory.
That result keeps them in fourth place in the table, on 43 points from 14 games, but they’re now six points clear of fifth-placed Marr, fellow Borderers Hawick’s 29-10 win in Troon having done them a sizeable favour.
Another chance of boosting their hopes of a top-four finish will follow this coming Saturday as Marr are their next opponents, making that match, kicking off at Philiphaugh at 3pm, the proverbial eight-pointer, with only three further regular-season games afterwards.
Head coach Scott Wight’s Souters side go into that game looking to do the double against the South Ayrshire side, having beaten them 28-19 in the reverse fixture on the coast in October.
Their try-scorers against GHA at the weekend were Bruce Riddell, Josh Welsh and Jack Hamilton, all their touchdowns being converted by Craig Jackson.
On the scoresheet for their hosts at Braidholm were Kyle Dixon and Luca Bardelli with tries and George Baird with two conversions and a penalty.
Visiting co-captain Luke Pettie praised the character shown by his side in overcoming adversity to pick up points in Glasgow, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “These were really important points for us on the road up at GHA.
“We certainly didn’t go out and start how we intended to as we went 14-0 down pretty quickly and put a lot of pressure on ourselves that wasn’t needed due to some weak defence.
“We managed to claw our way back into the game and at half-time it was 14-all. However, ill-discipline put us behind again and it went to 17-14, but we just showed some real character to stay in the fight and to get some good field position and we scored an excellent training-field move to go 21-17 ahead.
“We really had to dig deep. It certainly showed some great character within the group we’ve got here at Selkirk and how important it is us to us stay in the fight for a top-four finish.”
The Souters’ win also earned them the inaugural Breathing Space Cup, sponsored by the nationwide mental wellbeing support service of that name.