Selkirk in seventh heaven over Border League title win against Melrose

Selkirk celebrating their seventh Border league title win after edging out Melrose 12-6 at Netherdale in Galashiels on Monday night (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

The Souters edged out Melrose by 12-6 at Netherdale in Galashiels on Monday night to claim only their seventh title in the 122-year history of the oldest surviving rugby union league in the world.

That might be more than a dozen titles shy of the 20 amassed by their opposition this week, the second most successful side in the contest’s history, and 43 short of the half-century hit by Hawick last year, but head coach Scott Wight’s Selkirk side are just happy to be making up ground on the four sides above them in league’s roll of honour and to put a bit more distance between themselves and sixth-placed Kelso’s tally of a handful of wins.

Tries by Aaron McColm and Ryan Cottrell, the former converted by Craig Jackson, won 2023’s title for the Tennent’s Premiership outfit, their lower-league opposition only being able to muster two David Colvine penalties in reply.

Selkirk's Ross Nixon on his way to winning his fourth Border League title this week (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

With only a single converted score separating the Souters from their Tennent’s National League Division 1 opponents, the two sides weren’t poles apart, arguably being just a single Pole apart – international prop Zen Szwargzak having jumped on a jet after his side’s 18-17 loss to Belgium in the Netherlands in Rugby Europe’s men’s championship the day before to take part, his dedication to the cause typifying that demonstrated by his club over a rain-lashed 80 minutes back in the Borders.

Getting to 12-3 in front at half-time set Selkirk up to take the scoreline out of Melrose’s reach, but that didn’t happen as they failed to add a single point post-interval, though Finlay Wheelans thought he’d added a third try only to have it chalked off by referee Ross Mabon for a knock-on.

Jackson also missed a chance to extend his side’s lead with a penalty 40m out in front of the posts, kicking wide and letting Melrose off the hook again.

The Philiphaugh side were almost made to rue those squandered opportunities later as a Melrose rolling maul pushed them back 20m, yielding a penalty and a yellow card for Scott McClymont, but they fluffed their lines at the ensuing lineout.

Prop Zen Szwagrzak in action for Selkirk a day after playing for Poland versus Belgium in Amsterdam (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk co-captain Luke Pettie credits club veteran Ross Nixon with inspiring the Souters to their seventh – and his fourth – Border League title win on Monday night.

“Credit to the boys, we stuck in until the 80th minute there,” he told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

“It’s massive. It wasn’t anything pretty – I don’t know if it was ever going to be – but we’re happy with 12-6.

“There were a few messages coming in from the boys throughout the whole day and Ross Nixon, who’s a man of few words, just said ‘listen, 115 years this has been played, six times we’ve won it – let’s make it seven tonight’.

Jack Hamilton getting a pass away for Selkirk against Melrose in 2023's Border League final (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

“A lot of the boys just proved we’ve got a bit of character and we follow Ross because he’s a Selkirk stalwart, and I’ve said that time and time again.

“We saw the effort they put in tonight.

“It was never going to be easy – Border derbies never are. We’ve got plenty of experience of them – we’ve been there before – and they’te tough, but we just stuck to our guns and it paid off in the end.

“Credit to Melrose, they turned up. It doesn’t matter what league Melrose are playing in, it’s always going to be tough. They’re a good young bunch of boys.

Souter Andrew Cochrane looking to stop Melrose's Bruce Colvine getting the ball away (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

“In the Borders, it’s never going to be a spectacle final of running rugby on a Monday night. They were coming at us and they were only one try away at the end from getting the opposite result.”

Selkirk’s most recent Border League title win was back in 2010, their others prior to that having been in 1935, 1938, 1953, 2008 and 2009, Nixon having played in their four last finals.

Border League president Fiona Skeen presenting Selkirk co-captains Luke Pettie and Aaron McColm with their trophy on Monday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk front-rowers Bruce Riddell and Zen Szwagrzak with the Border League trophy at Galashiels on Monday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk director of rugby Martin Murray with coaches Michael Jaffray, Scott Wight and Darren Hoggan, plus Rory Wight with the cup (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk's Ethan McVicker trying to get a tackle in against Melrose (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)