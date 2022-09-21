Selkirk hoping to extend unbeaten start to new Tennent’s Premiership rugby season to four games this weekend

Belgian international Ryan Godsmark on the ball for Selkirk against Musselburgh on Saturday, having joined the club while doing a six-week work placement at the town high school as part of his studies for a career as a physical education teacher (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

The Souters were beaten home and away by Accies last season, 27-24 in the Borders last October and 24-9 at the capital’s Raeburn Place in January, but they are hopeful they can turn the tables on their visitors at Philiphaugh this time round, having had their confidence boosted by their flying start to the new campaign.

Following their bonus-point 29-8 victory at Musselburgh on Saturday, making amends for their 40-27 defeat there last time round at the end of November, they’re sitting third in the table with 11 points from three games, level on points with second-placed Accies and fourth-placed Glasgow Hawks and only four behind league leaders Currie Chieftains.

Head coach Scott Wight believes getting off to a good start by holding last season’s Borders top dogs Hawick to a 20-20 draw away, having finished six league places and 38 points worse off than them last time round, is the secret of their success since in notching up back-to-back wins against Glasgow Hawks and in East Lothian.

Try-scorer Lachlan Ferguson on the attack for Selkirk at Musselburgh on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You get a couple of good results and then all of a sudden, there’s confidence there and a bit more belief,” he said.

“Camaraderie within the squad was never an issue but confidence is a big thing.

“Going to Hawick for the first game of the season and getting a draw there, considering results last year, obviously was a great start and we’ve been playing some really good rugby.”

Not having to contend – thus far, at least – with the scale of injury issues that ruled many key players out for much of last term has also been a big bonus, says Wight.

Finlay Wheelans running with the ball for Selkirk against Musselburgh (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

“The biggest thing for me that’s different this year to last is people staying fit,” he said.

“Last year, we had a huge spate of injuries and it just seemed to be one thing after another. It seems to be the complete opposite this year and that’s led to a contrast in results.”

Bruce Riddell, Lachlan Ferguson, Ross Nixon and Scott McClymont scored Selkirk’s tries at Musselburgh, with Matt Reid adding three conversions and a penalty.

Cameron Pryde got their hosts’ only try and Danny Owenson kicked a penalty for them too.