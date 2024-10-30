​Selkirk hit by third defeat on bounce in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership

That loss, their fifth of the new season, at Balerno’s Malleny Park sees head coach Gordon Henderson’s Souters slip two league places to eighth.

It did earn them a try bonus point, though, and they’re now on 23 points from nine fixtures, only two above the relegation zone but also just four shy of the title play-off places.

Next up for them, after a weekend off, is a visit to Philiphaugh from another Edinburgh outfit, third-placed Watsonians, on Saturday, November 9, with kick-off at 3pm.

The visitors’ try-scorers in the capital were left-winger Ben Pickles, full-back Callum Anderson, hooker Corey Tait, replacement Ryder Joyce and loosehead prop Luke Pettie, with scrum-half Hugo Alderson contributing three conversions.

Touching down for their hosts were scrum-half Gregor Christie, outside-centre Ryan Southern and hooker Roy Vucago at the double, plus No 8 Ed Hadsell and left-winger Kerr Johnston, with fly-half Alex Harley kicking four conversions, replacement Scott Clark two and full-back Charlie Brett one.

Visiting tighthead prop Bruce Riddell blamed defensive lapses Saturday’s loss, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We’re there and we’re scoring tries but we need to turn up in defence.

“We need to go away and review that game and take the postives from it but also learn from the negatives.

“There was some good rugby out there and some really good tries as well, but we need to come back a hell of a lot stronger.”

