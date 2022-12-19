Selkirk head coach Scott Wight quitting at end of season to join Southern Knights

Selkirk head coach Scott Wight issuing instructions to his players earlier this season (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

The 37-year-old is returning to Melrose’s Greenyards to coach the Knights’ backs next season.

Fellow former Melrose player Lewis Carmichael is staying on to coach the semi-professional side’s forwards.

Carmichael, 27, is the only one of former head coach Bruce Ruthven’s assistants left, ex-Scotland internationals Alan Tait and Ross Ford having moved on following his departure in October.

Selkirk head coach Scott Wight pictured in September 2019 (Photo by Bruce White/SNS Group/SRU)

Erstwhile Glasgow Warriors stand-off Wight will leave Selkirk in February or March after four years in charge. His last scheduled fixture of the regular season is at home to Heriot’s Blues on Saturday, February 18, postponed from Saturday due to the Souters’ pitch being frozen, but the side, being fourth in the table, on 39 points from 13 games, are hoping to feature in the ensuing play-offs.

“I’m really looking forward to stepping up a level and testing myself at Super6,” said Wight.

“I’d like to thank Selkirk for the opportunity they have given me and the support they have offered in my development as a head coach.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and working with the coaching group and players in Super6.”

26/11/15 SCOTLAND 7S TRAINING BT MURRAYFIELD - EDINBURGH Scott Wight during a Scotland sevens training session at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in November 2015 (Pic: SNS Group/SRU/Gary Hutchison)

Ex-Edinburgh and Scotland lock Carmichael, with the Knights since their formation in 2019, said: “I’m delighted to have been given this opportunity to stay with the club as forwards coach.

“There are some new faces and exciting changes at the Knights and I’m really looking forward to 2023 and supporting the coaching group in putting together a really exciting squad and one that will hit the ground running for the start of pre-season.”

Knights director of rugby Rob Moffat added: “We are delighted that Scott and Lewis are joining the Knights as assistant coaches for next season.

“We feel that we will have an exciting coaching team that will help develop the players individually and collectively and we are all looking forward to the start of the new season.”

A replacement for Ruthven as head coach has yet to be announced.

Ruthven, 43, was the second gaffer in the Knights’ three-year history, having taken over from another ex-Melrose head coach, Rob Chrystie, now an academy coach for Edinburgh, at the start of the year.

A spokesperson for Selkirk said: “After four years here, our head coach Scott Wight will be taking up a new position as coach with semi-pro Super6 club the Southern Knights.

“He will continue to coach at Philiphaugh until season 2022-23’s end.