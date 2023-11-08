Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson confident their next win in rugby’s Scottish Premiership isn’t far off

​Selkirk are edging closer to their first win in rugby’s Scottish Premiership for over a month, having got within a try of beating Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains away on Saturday, and head coach Gordon Henderson is confident it’s not far off.

Ruaridh Murray being tackled during Selkirk's 40-36 loss away to Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

The Souters’ last victory was a 21-19 derby success away to Kelso back on Saturday, October 7, and they’ve lost all four of their games since, Saturday’s match being as close as they’ve got in the interim.

To get within four points of fourth-placed Currie, second-from-bottom Selkirk had to fight back from going 19-0 down within quarter of an hour, but fight back they did and they’d pegged them back to 26-17 at half-time and could even have gone on to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat right at the death.

Henderson was heartened by that fightback, regarding it as evidence that his team, currently on 15 points from ten fixtures after picking up two at the weekend, are on the right track and will get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Andrew Grant-Suttie on the attack during Selkirk's 40-36 loss away to Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Their first opportunity to do so comes at home at Philiphaugh to third-from-bottom Glasgow Hawks this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ve got the added incentive of making amends for a 45-19 defeat in the reverse fixture in September.

“We’re getting there,” said Henderson, alias Sesh. “Each game, we’re getting bits of our play a lot better and we’ve just got to do that collectively for 80 minutes.”

Looking back over Saturday’s loss at Currie, he added: “The most frustrating bit was that we gave them 19 points of a start in the first 15 minutes, which was disappointing, but the positive thing was that we didn’t lose our concentration or attitude and we worked really hard to get ourselves back into the game.

“At 40-36, we had them on the back foot and we had a couple of opportunities to potentially win the game. Obviously we didn’t, but we got two points out of the game, which we deserved.”

Blake Cullen on the ball during Selkirk's 40-36 loss away to Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk’s try-scorers at Balerno’s Malleny Park were Aaron McColm, James Bett, Andrew Grant-Suttie, Blake Cullen and Josh Welsh, with Hugo Alderson and McColm converting two each and Alderson also kicking a penalty.

Touching down for their hosts were Roy Vucago at the double, Cameron Lessels, Alex Harley, DJ Innes and Euan Crombie, with Sam Leto adding five conversions.