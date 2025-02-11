​Selkirk go eight points clear at top of rugby’s Border League after 34-15 win at home to Hawick

Hawick on the attack during their 34-15 loss away to Selkirk at Philiphaugh on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

​Saturday’s two Arnold Clark Premiership derbies contested by the region’s four clubs in the division were Border League double-headers and they saw the gulf widen between the two teams at opposite ends of that table.

​Selkirk’s 34-15 victory at home to Hawick at Philiphaugh, accompanied by a 30-19 defeat for Melrose away to Kelso at Poynder Park, takes them eight points clear in pole position.

Head coach Gordon Henderson’s Souters, targeting their second title in three years and eighth all told, are now on 16 points from four fixtures, twice as many as second-placed Gala and third-placed Melrose after four games and three respectively.

Defending champions Hawick remain at the bottom of the table without any points after finally playing their first game of this campaign, over five months on from its launch last August.

Andrew Mitchell on the ball for Hawick during their 34-15 loss away to Selkirk at Philiphaugh on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

Kelso are fourth, on six points from two fixtures; Peebles fifth, on four from three; and Jed-Forest sixth, on two from four.

One further fixture was due to be played this month, Peebles at home to Kelso on Friday, February 21, but that’s been postponed as the Pees have had their Arnold Clark National League Division 1 game away to Boroughmuir rescheduled for the day after.

Five more are lined up for next month, two of them premiership double-headers – Hawick away to Kelso on Saturday, March 1, and then to Melrose on Saturday, March 22, both 3pm kick-offs.

Those double-headers sandwich three stand-alone fixtures on Friday, March 7, pitting premiership teams against second-tier opposition – Hawick hosting Peebles, Gala away to Selkirk and Melrose at Jed-Forest, all 7.30pm kick-offs.

Allan Ferrie on the attack for Melrose during their 30-19 loss away to Kelso at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)

