Selkirk edge out basement side Heriot’s Blues for third win of new Tennent’s Premiership rugby season
It was a close-run thing but Selkirk got back to winning ways away to basement side Heriot’s Blues on Saturday to hang on to their place in the top half of rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership.
Heriot’s got within a penalty of their first win since being promoted from Tennent’s National League Division 1 at the end of last season and were only one missed conversion away from securing the consolation of a draw, but the Souters fought back from being 15-7 behind to edge them out 17-15 to claim four points at Edinburgh’s Goldenacre sports ground.
That result sees head coach Scott Wight’s Borderers retain fifth place in the ten-team division, with 16 points from five games, one ahead of sixth-placed Marr.
Next up is a visit from seventh-placed Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.
Selkirk’s tries were scored by Polish international prop Zen Szwagrak and winger Josh Welsh, with Welsh and co-captain Aaron McColm, making a comeback after months out injured, converting and Welsh also kicking a match-winning penalty seven minutes from time.
Hooker Danny Dineen and replacement Charlie Simpson scored their hosts’ tries, with scrum-half Graham Wilson adding a conversion and a penalty.
Wight was relieved to see his side come away with a win despite almost throwing it away more than once, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “Our game at Goldenacre could have gone either way.
“It was a really close-fought game. We had dominance and probably a lot of territory and possession in the first half to go 7-3 up but we didn’t take our opportunities, in terms of a lot of penalties in the 22.
“We went into half-time 10-7 down and then Heriot’s came out and scored in the second half to go 15-7 up and it was a long, long way back.
“We moved Ryan Godsmark to nine and Andrew Garnt-Suttie came on at 12 and I think that changed the game for us.
“We tried our best at the end of the game to throw it away. We gave away two kickable penalties within the last five minutes and thankfully Heriot’s missed both opportunities.
“It’s great to come away from Edinburgh with four points and still be in the mix in the top half of the table.”