Selkirk drop to second-bottom in rugby's Tennent's Premiership after sixth defeat on trot

Former Selkirk player Clem Lacour on the charge for Edinburgh Academical against his old side (Photo: John Wright)

That 24-9 win, bringing with it a bonus point right at the death, secured the city side a place in the premiership’s end-of-season play-offs and sent the Borderers down to second-bottom in the 10-team table with 22 points from 15 games.

The good news for the Souters is that though they’re not yet mathematically safe from the threat of relegation to Tennent’s National League Division 1, it would require a massive turnaround by basement side Aberdeen Grammar, even with their game in hand, to bridge the 14-point gap between them and the Philiphaugh outfit.

Selkirk failed to cross the try-line against Accies, their points coming from two penalties by Scott Clark and one by Callum Anderson.

Those kicks put them 9-0 ahead, but their hosts hit back with two tries in the space of a minute just before half-time, Cameron Bain and Hamish Jones doing the honours and fly-half Jamie Looms converting one of them to give his side a 12-9 lead going into the interval.

Accies added to that tally in the second half, Josh Sole scoring under the posts and Loomes contributing a conversion to take the home team’s lead to 19-9 and, in the dying seconds of the game, centre Neil Armstrong going over in a corner to clinch a bonus point keeping them just ahead of Hawick.