Selkirk bounce back from derby defeat with 29-19 win away to Musselburgh in rugby’s Scottish Premiership

​Selkirk bounced back from a 27-0 thumping at home to Kelso seven days prior with a 29-19 win away to play-off place contenders Musselburgh on Saturday and head coach Gordon Henderson reckons they have dismay at that derby-day disaster to thank for their turnaround in the interim.