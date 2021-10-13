Selkirk and Jed-Forest's rugby reserves beaten by table's top two teams

Jed-Forest A's Elliot Lauder in action against Musselburgh A (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Jedburgh side were beaten 31-19 by second-placed Musselburgh A and the Souters were given a 67-12 thumping by Edinburgh’s Heriot’s Blues A, top of the table with 25 points from five games.

Those defeats leave Jed seventh in the 10-team table with 11 points from five games and Selkirk bottom with five points from four games.

Hawick Force, not in action on Saturday, are the Borders’ highest-placed team in the league, sitting fourth with 18 points from six games.