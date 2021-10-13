Selkirk and Jed-Forest's rugby reserves beaten by table's top two teams
Jed-Forest A and Selkirk A both had home defeats inflicted on them by Tennent’s East Reserve League Division 1’s top two sides at the weekend.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:34 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:08 am
The Jedburgh side were beaten 31-19 by second-placed Musselburgh A and the Souters were given a 67-12 thumping by Edinburgh’s Heriot’s Blues A, top of the table with 25 points from five games.
Those defeats leave Jed seventh in the 10-team table with 11 points from five games and Selkirk bottom with five points from four games.
Hawick Force, not in action on Saturday, are the Borders’ highest-placed team in the league, sitting fourth with 18 points from six games.
In the reserves’ division two, Kelso Sharks were beaten 34-19 by Edinburgh Accies B and Gala A battered Preston Lodge A 77-5.