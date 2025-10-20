​Selkirk and Hawick lose by single scores in capital in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership but bring two bonus points each back home

Hawick trying to halt a Watsonians attack during their 31-26 away loss at Edinburgh’s Myreside Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

​Selkirk and Hawick both lost out by a single score in Edinburgh in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership on Saturday but returned home with the consolation of a couple of bonus points apiece.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Souters’ match against Watsonians was a closer-run thing, but only by a point, head coach Gordon Henderson’s visitors having snatched a 31-27 defeat from the jaws of victory after going in at the interval at the capital’s Goldenacre playing fields 12-7 up before extending their lead to 24-7 midway through the second half, only to then allow their hosts to pull off a 24-point turnaround with the last play of the afternoon.

Graham Hogg’s Greens, on the other hand, were always trailing against Watsonians at Myreside Stadium but kept themselves within reach, with the scoreline ending up at 31-26 in their hosts’ favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those results leave Selkirk as they were in the table, in sixth place, now on 16 points from eight fixtures, and lift Hawick up a place, from ninth to eighth, on 14 from seven.

Hawick in possession during their 31-26 loss away to Watsonians at Edinburgh’s Myreside Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Borderers continue to account for almost all of the bottom half of the table, with Melrose seventh, on 15 points from eight games, and Kelso ninth, on 13 from eight, and only basement side Glasgow Hawks, on 12 from eight, averting a monopoly.

Saturday’s fixture card also saw the gulf between the top and bottom halves of the table double, going up from three points to six.

Selkirk’s try-scorers at the weekend were lock Jack Fisher, left-winger Ben Pickles, full-back Callum Anderson and tighthead prop Bruce Riddell, with fly-half Ross Wolfenden adding two conversions and a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Rory Kirkpatrick, Hamish MacArthur, Thomas Glendinning and Ross Brown at the double scored tries for Heriot’s, with Calum Jessop converting three of them.

Hawick players celebrating scoring during their 31-26 loss away to Watsonians at Edinburgh’s Myreside Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Former Peebles player Wolfenden, drafted in from United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh’s academy, was disappointed to end up on the losing side on Saturday after leading for so long, telling Borders Rugby TV: “We started the first half really well. We came out flying and got our attack shape going.

“We then had to weather a bit of a storm but I thought our defence-sets were brilliant, keeping them out, and we were managing our game pretty well with our exits, getting them up the field.

“It was bitterly disappointing at the end to lose, especially having had a big lead going into the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was partly us and partly them – they did step up but we let them back into the game and ideally we shouldn’t be doing that.

Full-back Charlie Welsh taking a kick for Hawick during their 31-26 loss away to Watsonians at Edinburgh’s Myreside Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

“We really need to be closing out games.

“Our discipline needs to be spot on not to give them any easy ins.”

Hawick’s tries were touched down by replacements Shawn Muir and Gareth Welsh, left-winger Connor McLeod and outside-centre Andrew Mitchell, with scrum-half Zach Lewis adding three conversions.

Watsonians’ try-scorers were Donald Voas, Dom Coetzer, Andy McLean, Harry Jackaman and Boyd Cooper, with Harry Clark kicking three conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Brunton and Connor Sutherland on defensive duty for Hawick during their 31-26 loss away to Watsonians at Edinburgh’s Myreside Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Hawick captain and blindside flanker Fraser Renwick was also unhappy about heading down the A68 on the back of a defeat, saying: “We’re obviously disappointed with the end result but our fight and will to get back into the game was superb.

“It’s not an easy place to come up to, so to get two points, we’ll take that positively.

“It was bitterly disappointing to not come away with five points because we felt as if there were chances there to do it, but we’ll build from here and go forward.

“The character shown by the boys has been second to none, so we’ll keep building and we’ll keep learning.”

See also …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and …