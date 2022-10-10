Second victory of season edges Jed-Forest up rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership table

Jed-Forest scrum-half Aidan Bambrick, supported by Ben McNeil, on the ball against Heriot's Blues on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That direction is up rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership table, having edged forward to seventh place from eighth, thanks to a 51-20 thumping of basement side Heriot’s Blues at home at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park at the weekend.

Saturday’s win was only Jed-Forest’s second of the season, following a 43-34 defeat of Musselburgh at home two weeks previously, but Brown is confident there are plenty more where they came from.

Their next opportunity to add to that two-strong tally of victories is away to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians this coming Saturday and they go into that game on 12 points from six matches, five points and one league place better off than their hosts.

Grant Paxton on the charge for Jed-Forest against Heriot's Blues at Jedburgh's Riverside Park on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Kick-off at Braidholm in Glasgow will be at 3pm.

“It was a great result for all of the squad,” Brown told Borders Rugby TV after seeing his side score six tries against Heriot’s.

“We knew that we were close and we were just waiting for a complete performance.

“There were standout performances right through the team today, right through the squad.

Jed-Forest skipper Clark Skeldon on the attack against Heriot's Blues on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

“We’re heading in the right direction and we know that this Jed team can play rugby.”

The hosts had gone in at half-time trailing 15-13 but Brown was confident they could turn the game round, and rightly so, as it transpired.

“The first half was a test and at half-time we were hanging on, but to score right on the whistle gave us good momentum going into the second half.

“We’d identified where to attack at half-time and that gave us a great platform from which to pull the Heriot’s team apart.

Darren Gillespie on the ball for Jed-Forest versus Heriot's Blues (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

“the intensity and physicality we brought to the second half was incredible.”

Jed’s tries were scored by Jye McGough, Gregor Young, Mason Cullen, Darren Gillespie, Lewis Young and Clark Skeldon, with Finlay Scott converting all six and also kicking three penalties.

Noah Henry, Sean Johnstone and Dominic Martin touched down for their Edinburgh visitors, with their captain, Graham Wilson, adding a conversion and a penalty.

Mason Cullen on the run for Jed-Forest versus Heriot's Blues on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)