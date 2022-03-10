Second straight Dunbar defeat for Hawick Linden despite good signs in second half

Matthew Mallin in possession for Hawick Linden (library picture by Bill McBurnie)

Tennent’s East Region League 2 side Hawick Linden played Dunbar last weekend for the second time in eight days, again without success, going down to a heavier defeat at Hallhill.

The visitors kicked off in beautiful sunshine, reports Davy Gray, but Dunbar immediately showed their intent with strong running and ball retention. They attacked upfield to score a converted try in front of the clubhouse after only two minutes.

Linden looked heavy-legged after the long bus journey as the East Lothian side attacked at every opportunity.

To their credit, Linden stifled Dunbar with some desperate defending to the extent the home team chose to convert a penalty in front of the sticks on the 20-minute mark.

However, two minutes later, Linden shipped another converted try. The Royal Blues had gained possession but a weak kick through was easily gathered up and Dunbar punished it ruthlessly.

The Hallhill side continued all-out attack as the Linden struggled to get out of their own half.

Twice putting the ball out on the full gave Dunbar more opportunity to punish their visitors, and they did, scoring in the far corner to make it 22-0 after 30 minutes.

The Linden had a good spell of pressure but came away empty-handed. To make matters worse, Dave Montgomery was harshly yellow-carded after failing to gather the ball as he got in between a Dunbar attack.

With 14 men, the Linden almost made it to half time without further scoring but, alas, Dunbar scored another converted try on the half-time whistle to take it to 29-0 at the turnaround.

The Royal Blues regrouped at half time with the intent of trying to win the second half. It was a fast and bruising encounter as the play raged on.

The Linden started winning some of the collisions and getting on the right side of the penalty calls.

Working their way up to the Dunbar five metre line, Linden executed a smart catch and drive lineout move.

A good throw in by Aiden Fairbairn was gathered by Lewis Stormont, then driven on by the forwards for Montgomery to break through the middle of a mass of players to score.

Dunbar where stung back into action but they weren’t getting everything their own way.

Linden battled away and matched Dunbar’s intense play. However, they couldn’t quite manage to stop them scoring two tries, one of which was converted.

Linden’s heads never dropped and they deservedly scored a fine try through Mathew Mallin.

After good build-up play by the forwards, quick ball went out to Mallin, who showed a clean pair of heels to swerve his way to the line.

The referee finally blew his whistle at 41-10 for the hosts, meaning the second period was a better contested half, with Dunbar shading it 12-10.

Best for Linden was Dave Montgomery, who was voted their man of the match, breaking at pace from the base of the scrum and defending resolutely.

Lewis Stormont put in a big shift, as well as some good throwing in from Aiden Fairbairn. Euan Wood battled away at scrum half, playing most of the game behind a retreating pack.

The Linden team earned their pride back in the second 40, with everyone pulling their weight.