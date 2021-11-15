Second Selkirk-Jed-Forest derby in space of six days goes way of Souters

Selkirk's Callum McNeill making a challenge on Jed-Forest's Gregor Young (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Selkirk arrived at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park night determined not to allow their hosts as much leeway as they’d enjoyed at Philiphaugh the preceding weekend, snatching a 10-10 draw right at the death, and this time round they saw the game out, winning 21-9.

Both teams’ defences proved difficult to breach in a hard-fought first half, with the only points scored coming from penalties – one from Jed’s Gary Munro to two by Selkirk fly-half Callum Anderson, giving the visitors a 6-3 interval lead.

The hosts made the livelier start after the break, and another Munro penalty levelled the scores, but Selkirk regained their lead when Ross Nixon capitalised on a drive by his side’s forwards to get the first try of the night.

Selkirk's Ben Pickles lines up against Jed-Forest's Rory Marshall (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

A third Munro penalty cut the Souters’ lead to 11-9, and soon afterwards Jed were frustrated to have two apparent tries ruled out. First, referee Michael Todd got in Peter Forrest’s way after Nick Stingl had taken a quick tap to touch down under the posts, then Aidan Bambrick’s touchdown was chalked off for a forward pass.

With Selkirk’s forwards now beginning to dictate play up front, despite having Ross Nixon yellow-carded, another drive by the visitors’ pack saw hooker James Bett score his side’s second try, converted by Scott Clark.

A long-range penalty from the boot of Callum Anderson followed, dashing any prospect of a way back for the hosts, with the scoreline at the final whistle remaining 21-9 in Selkirk’s favour.

“In fairness, I thought for periods of the game Jed were better than us,” said Selkirk forwards coach Darren Hoggan after the match. “However, in the second half, our defence in the final third of the field was outstanding, and denying Jed a score showed that.

Jed-Forest's Gregor Law being tackled by Selkirk's Luke Pettie (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“Another big factor was the impact our replacements Jock Renwick, Andrew Grant-Suttie and Joe Anderson made when they came on with half an hour to go.

“We started to dominate the lineout and scrum, and when Jed began to concede penalties under pressure, it helped take the sting out of the game.

“The win gives us momentum to take into Saturday’s match against league leaders Currie Chieftains, when our boys will have to be at their best.

“Right now there’s a great team spirit in the squad, and I’m confident we can continue to improve.”

Jed-Forest No 10 Gary Munro in action against Selkirk on Friday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Jed-Forest captain Gregor Young added: “It’s Edinburgh Accies at home in the league next, and for us, again every game’s a must-win.

“Aberdeen are a few points behind us but they could pick up a couple of wins and it’s back to chasing our tails.

“We just need to focus on each game as it comes and try and get some victories under our belts.”