Second Borders derby of season next up for Hawick as Jed-Forest visit

Lewis Young scoring for Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Greens are at home to Borders rivals Jed-Forest on Saturday and Selkirk host Edinburgh Academical, with both games kicking off at 3pm.

Hawick and Jed-Forest’s match at Mansfield Park will be only the second Borders derby of the Premiership season thus far.

Mansfield Park also hosted the first, a 23-22 victory for the home team against Selkirk on Saturday, September 18.

Jedburgh’s Riverside Park had been scheduled to host the first derby of the current campaign on its opening day, Saturday, September 4, but that planned game between Jed and Selkirk had to be called off due to positive coronavirus test results among the home team’s squad. It’s now been rescheduled for Friday, November 12.

Selkirk’s visitors this weekend are five places and 11 points ahead of them in the league, though the Souters have a game in hand, but home head coach Scott Wight is confident his side will give a good account of themselves.

“We’ve got another game at home this week, which is a huge opportunity for us to get back out on the pitch and focus on our next task,” he said.

“The squad is obviously quite thin at the moment, so it’s important boys turn up each Tuesday and Thursday for training and that we all stick together.”