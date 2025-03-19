Season a success despite looking set to miss out on play-offs in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership, says Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson

Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk are on course for a fifth-placed finish in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership, and if they pull that off, they can regard this season as a success story, according to head coach Gordon Henderson.

Though their challenge for a play-off place has as good as been ended by back-to-back national league losses to Watsonians, by 60-26 away on Saturday, and Currie Chieftains, by 28-22 at home at the start of the month, their current placing just outside the top four of 12, on 55 points from 19 fixtures, is theirs to lose, and that’s an achievement in itself, given the calibre of opposition they’ve been up against this campaign, reckons Henderson.

Reflecting on seeing a top-four finish slipping away due to fourth-placed Currie’s 43-40 win at home to Glasgow Hawks at the same time as the Souters were being outscored by ten tries to four elsewhere in the capital, leaving them nine points adrift of the Edinburgh outfit with three games left to play, he told Borders Rugby TV: “They’re probably out of reach but the key thing for us is just to keep working really hard.

“The boys are desperate now for next week to get this game out of their system.

“Overall it’s been a good season compared to last one but I want us to be better all the time and so do the players.

“We want to finish with a big performance at home and go out on a high there.”

Selkirk play their last home game of the season against basement side Musselburgh at Philiphaugh this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’re off to table-toppers Ayr and ninth-placed Glasgow Hawks the two following Saturdays to conclude their run-in.

Though nine points off the top four, the fifth-placed Souters are also five ahead of sixth-placed Melrose with a game in hand on them and ten in front of seventh-placed Hawick, putting them in the driving seat for a sizeable improvement on their second-from-bottom finish in a table of ten last time round, on 35 points from 18 fixtures, and to match the fifth place they managed the year before, on 46 from 18.