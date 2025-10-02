Scottish rugby head coach Gregor Townsend to see red as well as dark blue after taking up new job on side

Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend overseeing a training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in June (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Scottish national rugby team head coach Gregor Townsend is taking up a new part-time job alongside that role as an adviser to Austrian energy drink producer Red Bull.

Though the Galashiels 52-year-old’s new side-hustle is billed as a global consultancy role, it looks likely that he’ll be most involved with their English Prem Rugby team Red Bull Newcastle as their takeover of the Kingston Park club in August is – for now, at least – the extent of their interest in the sport.

His recruitment coincides with Steve Diamond’s sacking as the former Newcastle Falcons’ director of rugby but he isn’t replacing the ex-Sale Sharks hooker in that job as he’ll only be working for Red Bull for six weeks a year, all outwith international windows, and devoting the rest of his work diary to the Scotland job he’s held since 2017.

The former Gala and Border Reivers back, capped 82 times between 1993 and 2003, is already Scotland’s longest-serving head coach ever and signed a new contract last month extending his time in charge into 2027, and his employers say they’re happy about him moonlighting when away from Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Oriam training ground.

Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend watching Edinburgh playing Newcastle Falcons at the Greenyards in Melrose in August 2017 (Photo: SNS Group/SRU/Gary Hutchison)

“Red Bull have appointed Gregor Townsend as strategic adviser and consultant on their global rugby strategy with Scottish Rugby’s full knowledge and support..

“This is a great opportunity for Gregor with one of the biggest sporting organisations in the world.

“He will be participating in high-level strategic conversations with a powerhouse in sport and we see that as being beneficial to Scottish Rugby going forward.

“Gregor remains fully committed to his role as Scotland head coach and we see this new role working alongside that well.”

Newcastle – formerly home to Borderers including Glen Young, Scott MacLeod, Doddie Weir, Gary Armstrong and Alan Tait – have ended up at the foot of the premiership table for the last three years and they lost their opening game of this term by 39-17 hosting London’s Saracens last Friday, but their new owners are targeting challenging at the top end of the table within the next few years.

Alan Dickens, a senior coach at Newcastle since last year, has taken over as head coach, reporting, from the start of next month, to former Jed-Forest and Border Reivers prop Neil McIlroy.

The 58-year-old, currently with French rugby league outfit Dragons Catalans, has been appointed as sporting general manager “responsible for overseeing all aspects of rugby within the club”.

Townsend’s next games in charge of the national team will be a four-match test series being hosted at Murrayfield next month.

They play the USA on Saturday, November 1, with kick-off at 5.40pm; New Zealand seven days later at 3.10pm; Argentina on Sunday, November 16, at the same time; and Tonga the Sunday after that at 1.40pm.

Newcastle are Red Bull’s only rugby operation at the moment but they also own football clubs including Germany’s RB Leipzig and Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg and the former Jaguar Racing Formula One outfit.